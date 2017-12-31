Steelers' Landry Jones: Officially in as starter for Week 17
Jones (coach's decision) will serve as the Steelers' starting quarterback Sunday against the Browns.
With the heavily favored Patriots expected to clinch the No. 1 seed with a victory over the Jets in Week 17, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin will use the regular-season finale to rest several key regulars. That includes Ben Roethlisberger, who will be replaced by Jones in what marks the former Oklahoma standout's fifth career NFL start. With a 59.9 percent completion rate and 7:6 TD:INT ratio for his career, Jones doesn't profile as a particularly appealing fantasy option, especially with the team's top two pass catchers, wideout Antonio Brown (lower leg) and running back Le'Veon Bell (coach's decision), both inactive.
