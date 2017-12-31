Jones (coach's decision) will serve as the Steelers' starting quarterback Sunday against the Browns.

With the heavily favored Patriots expected to clinch the No. 1 seed with a victory over the Jets in Week 17, Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin will use the regular-season finale to rest several key regulars. That includes Ben Roethlisberger, who will be replaced by Jones in what marks the former Oklahoma standout's fifth career NFL start. With a 59.9 percent completion rate and 7:6 TD:INT ratio for his career, Jones doesn't profile as a particularly appealing fantasy option, especially with the team's top two pass catchers, wideout Antonio Brown (lower leg) and running back Le'Veon Bell (coach's decision), both inactive.