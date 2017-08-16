Play

Jones (abdomen) practiced Wednesday, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Jones has been plagued with the abdomen issue for little over two weeks now. It seems like he's closing in on a return to full health, but we should garner a better understanding of his progress by how he holds up in practice over the next week or so. Jones is expected to be Pittsburgh's backup quarterback for the season opener.

