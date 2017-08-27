Steelers' Landry Jones: Productive in extended duty Saturday
Jones (abdomen) completed 21 of 31 passes for 163 yards with one touchdown and one interception in Saturday's 19-15 preseason loss to the Colts.
Like starter Ben Roethlisberger, Jones was logging his first preseason action Saturday. He looked sharp overall and found Xavier Grimble for a 10-yard touchdown in the third quarter, although he did snuff out what was likely the Steelers' final hope for victory by throwing an interception in the end zone with under five minutes to go in the contest. Jones is once again slated to serve as Roethlisberger's top backup in the coming season, and given the latter's injury history, he could well see action at some point in 2017.
