Steelers' Landry Jones: Throws touchdown in win
Jones completed 23 of 27 passes for 239 yards, with a touchdown, an interception and a fumble, and ran three times for minus six yards in Sunday's 28-24 win over the Browns. He had attempted just one other pass this season, which was incomplete, and ran a total of eight times for minus two yards in three games.
Jones got the start against Cleveland, as Pittsburgh basically conceded home-field advantage to New England. His performance as Ben Roethlisberger's backup over the past five seasons has been lackluster, completing 108 of 169 passes for 1,310 yards, with eight touchdowns, seven interceptions and two fumbles in 18 games, including five starts. He'll likely face competition from Joshua Dobbs for the backup job behind Roethlisberger next season.
