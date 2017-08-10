Steelers' Landry Jones: Unlikely to play Friday
Jones (abdomen) is unlikely to play in Friday's preseason game against the Giants, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Sidelined for more than a week due to an abdominal injury, Jones has since been joined by Ben Roethlisberger (ankle). With both quarterbacks on the pine Friday, the Steelers are expected to turn to rookie QB Josh Dobbs under center from the first offensive possession. In the regular season, though, Jones will be called upon in the event Roethlisberger misses any time.
