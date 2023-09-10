Ogunjobi (foot) is active Week 1 against the 49ers, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Ogunjobi was the only Steeler listed on the injury report this week, but he'll suit up Sunday morning for a defensive line that will be at full strength. Last season, his first with Pittsburgh, Ogunjobi appeared in 16 games and collected 48 combined tackles and 1.5 sacks.