Ogunjobi (toe) has been upgraded from questionable and does not carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Ravens, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Ogunjobi didn't practice Wednesday and Thursday, but the defensive tackle will be primed for a pivotal game against a run-heavy Ravens come Sunday. While he won't get near the seven sacks registered last season, Ogunjobi could still match his career high (52) in tackles with solid performances over the next two weeks.