Ogunjobi (groin) is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Browns, Scott Petrak of the Elyria Chronicle-Telegram reports.

Ogunjobi suffered a groin injury in the first quarter of Sunday's game. Isaiahh Loudermilk will see an uptick in snaps at defensive end for as long as Ogunjobi is sidelined.

