Ogunjobi (knee) was a full participant in practice Friday and does not carry a game status designation for Sunday's game against the Saints, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Ogunjobi logged a limited practice Wednesday after missing Pittsburgh's previous game against Philadelphia in Week 8. Now, the 28-year-old defensive lineman looks ready to play again after working his way back to practice in full. Expect Ogunjobi to reprise a starting role alongside Montravius Adams and Cameron Heyward during Sunday's contest against New Orleans.