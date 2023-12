Ogunjobi recorded four tackles (two solo) including a sack in Saturday's 30-13 loss at Indianapolis.

Ogunjobi split a double team and chased down Gardner Minshew late in the first quarter to put up his third sack of the season in Week 15. He hasn't been as effective in run defense in his second season in Pittsburgh, but he's put up better numbers as a pass rusher. Still, he's not on the IDP radar in most formats going into Week 16.