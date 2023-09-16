Ogunjobi (foot) fully participated in Saturday's practice and will be available for Monday's matchup with the Browns, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Ogunjobi appeared to be trending in the wrong direction earlier in the week, but that was a false alarm. Barring any setbacks, he is in line to take on his usual role at defense end.
