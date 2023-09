Ogunjobi (foot) was a non-participant at the Steelers' practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official website reports.

Ogunjobi was on the sidelines Wednesday with the foot injury he's been nursing since the beginning of the season, though he has played in both of Pittsburgh's contests this year. Considering he's been active each week, the defensive lineman seems likely to be able to go again in Week 3 versus the Raiders.