Ogunjobi (undisclosed) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Ogunjobi is no longer on the injury report after suffering an undisclosed injury during the team's Week 5 win against the Ravens. Despite the injury, the 29-year-old still logged his second highest snap total of the season versus Baltimore and will look to produce again in Sunday's matchup with the Rams.