Ogunjobi (foot) is listed as questionable Friday for Sunday's game versus San Francisco, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

On the bright side for Pittsburgh, Ogunjobi was the only Steeler listed on the injury report Friday. If he has to sit out, it will likely lead to increased reps on the defensive line for one or both of Armon Watts and Keeanu Benton.