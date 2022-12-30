Ogunjobi (toe) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.
Ogunjobi sat out practice Wednesday and Thursday due to the toe issue, though he returned Friday for a limited session. The 28-year-old had four tackles (three solo) and played a season-high 81 percent of Pittsburgh's defensive snaps against the Raiders last week.
