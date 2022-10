Ogunjobi (back) logged a full practice Friday and does not have an injury designation for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Ogunjobi failed to practice to start the week after suffering a back injury in Week 5. However, he should be ready to return as a key member of the Steelers' defensive line. Through five games, Ogunjobi has tallied 12 total tackles and 0.5 sacks.