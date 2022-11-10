Ogunjobi (knee) was listed as a limited participant in practice Thursday.
Ogunjobi was ruled out ahead of Pittsburgh's Week 8 loss to Pittsburgh and did not practice Wednesday coming off the team's bye week. It's unclear when this knee injury first arose, but he is trending in the right direction ahead of Sunday's game against the Saints. Ogujobi will have one more practice to improve his status before the Steelers' final injury.
