Ogunjobi (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Ogunjobi was unable to practice throughout the week due to this knee injury. Chris Wormley will likely play an expanded role in Ogunjobi's absence. Ogunjobi will have an extra week to recover with the Steelers on bye in Week 9 before returning to action in Week 10 against the Saints.