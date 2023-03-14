Ogunjobi is expected to sign a three-year deal in which he will earn $21.75 million over the first two years of the deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Ogunjobi played 615 snaps last year, the fewest he's played in a season since 2017. However, his production remained stable, as he recorded between 46 and 52 tackles in each of the last five years. Despite his consistency as a tackler, his 1.5 sacks represented his lowest total since his rookie year. He should retain a significant snap share as a starter, but expect him to play in a rotation again.