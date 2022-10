Ogunjobi is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Bills due to a back injury, Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten reports.

Ogunjobi suffered the injury in the first half, but the extent of the issue remains unclear. He's played over 50 percent of the team's defensive snaps through the first four weeks of the season, so his absence will open up opportunities for Chris Wormley and DeMarvin Leal.