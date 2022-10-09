site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Larry Ogunjobi: Won't return Sunday
RotoWire Staff
Ogunjobi (back) won't return to Sunday's contest against the Bills, per Steelers Senior Director of Communications Burt Lauten.
Ogunjobi suffered a back injury in the first half and won't return. In his absence, Chris Wormley and DeMarvin Leal figure to garner increased roles for the remainder of the contest.
