Steelers' Larson Graham: Signs with Pittsburgh

Graham signed a contract with the Steelers on Friday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

Graham, who was a four-year starter at Duquesne University, went undrafted in 2017 and spent a brief part of training camp with the Falcons. He likely faces long odds of making the Steelers roster out of training camp.

Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories