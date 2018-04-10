Steelers' Larson Graham: Signs with Pittsburgh
Graham signed a contract with the Steelers on Friday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Graham, who was a four-year starter at Duquesne University, went undrafted in 2017 and spent a brief part of training camp with the Falcons. He likely faces long odds of making the Steelers roster out of training camp.
