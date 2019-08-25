Steelers' Lavon Hooks: Lands on IR
After clearing waivers, Hooks (Achilles) was placed on Pittsburgh's injured reserve Friday, per the league's official transactions page.
Hooks was originally waived Thursday after suffering an Achilles injury at Wednesday's practice. The 27-year-old will miss the entire 2019 season, forcing him to wait until 2020 to take another shot at making his NFL debut.
