Steelers' Lavon Hooks: Out with Achilles injury
Hooks is out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury at Wednesday's practice, tTom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.
Hooks signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers at the end of last season but won't get the chance to play in 2019. The 27-year-old went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2015 and has yet to make his NFL debut.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy football sleepers: Target Ben
SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...
-
WR Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Josh Gordon and John Brown have improved their status since his last r...
-
Rookie Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Miles Sanders and Darwin Thompson have improved their status since his...
-
QB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Lamar Jackson and Sam Darnold have improved their status since his last...
-
TE Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Hunter Henry and Darren Waller have improved their status since his last...
-
RB Dynasty Rankings
Heath Cummings says Chris Carson and Austin Ekeler have improved their status since his last...