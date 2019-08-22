Hooks is out for the season after suffering an Achilles injury at Wednesday's practice, tTom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Hooks signed a reserve/future contract with the Steelers at the end of last season but won't get the chance to play in 2019. The 27-year-old went undrafted out of Ole Miss in 2015 and has yet to make his NFL debut.

