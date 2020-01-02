Play

Walton (knee) did not play a single snap before being placed on injured reserve in Week 11 this season.

Walton is a restricted free agent who has played in only 30 games since being drafted by the Steelers in 2015. The anticipated return of Stephon Tuitt in 2020 does not bode well for Walton and his future with Pittsburgh remains to be seen.

