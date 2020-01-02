Steelers' Leterrius Walton: DNP in 2019
Walton (knee) did not play a single snap before being placed on injured reserve in Week 11 this season.
Walton is a restricted free agent who has played in only 30 games since being drafted by the Steelers in 2015. The anticipated return of Stephon Tuitt in 2020 does not bode well for Walton and his future with Pittsburgh remains to be seen.
More News
-
Steelers' Leterrius Walton: Hits IR•
-
Steelers' Leterrius Walton: Undergoing meniscus procedure•
-
Steelers' Leterrius Walton: Heading to Pittsburgh•
-
Bills' Leterrius Walton: Signs with Buffalo•
-
Steelers' Leterrius Walton: Forgettable season comes to an end•
-
Steelers' Leterrius Walton: Just one tackle in win•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
NFL Playoff Challenge picks, top lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Top 10 WR rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 wide receiver rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
Rookie review: WR rankings
Starting with A.J. Brown, rookie receivers delivered big for Fantasy managers, although not...
-
Rookie review: RB rankings
Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders led a rookie running back class that fell well short of the sensational...
-
Top 10 RB rankings for 2020
Jamey Eisenberg reveals the early top 10 running back rankings for 2020 from each of our experts.
-
12/31 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew makes their 2020 Fantasy resolutions, including new draft strategies...