Steelers' Leterrius Walton: Heading to Pittsburgh
Walton signed a contract with the Steelers on Tuesday.
Walton had been without a team since being released by the Bills on Aug. 31. The 27-year-old will provide depth to Pittsburgh's defensive front after defensive end Stephon Tuitt sustained a season-ending pectoral injury.
