Walton (knee) was placed on injured reserve by the Steelers on Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.

The move comes shortly after it was announced that Walton needs a procedure on his meniscus. The 27-year-old did not appear in a game this season and now his year is over.

