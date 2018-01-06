Steelers' Leterrius Walton: Just one tackle in win
Walton, who recorded one tackle (solo) in the regular season finale win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 12 tackles (nine solo), including two sacks while playing in all 16 games.
The second-year defensive end did not see much playing time this season, splitting snaps on defense and special teams. With Cameron Heyward, Stephon Tuitt and Tyson Alualu ahead of him on the depth chart, Walton is limited in the fantasy impact he can make, although he should return to play for Pittsburgh in 2018.
