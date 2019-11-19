Walton will have surgery to repair his meniscus, essentially ruling him out for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin didn't reveal much in terms of details, but Walton will surely miss a week or two. His absence shouldn't shake up the Steelers' defensive dynamic since the 27-year-old hasn't been active for a game since re-signing with the team Oct. 15.