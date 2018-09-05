Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Absent again Wednesday

Bell (contract dispute) isn't at the Steelers' facility in advance of the team's 9 a.m. EDT meeting Wednesday, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.

It appears Bell's absence from the team will drag into the third day of Week 1 preparations, with the running back's odds of suiting up in the season opener against the Browns diminishing with each additional day he fails to practice. James Conner has been working as the team's No. 1 back throughout training camp and the preseason and profiles as the top pickup for fantasy purposes so long as Bell remains away from the team.