Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Absent again Wednesday
Bell (contract dispute) isn't at the Steelers' facility in advance of the team's 9 a.m. EDT meeting Wednesday, Aditi Kinkhabwala of NFL Network reports.
It appears Bell's absence from the team will drag into the third day of Week 1 preparations, with the running back's odds of suiting up in the season opener against the Browns diminishing with each additional day he fails to practice. James Conner has been working as the team's No. 1 back throughout training camp and the preseason and profiles as the top pickup for fantasy purposes so long as Bell remains away from the team.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still not with team•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Hasn't spoken to Tomlin this week•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Hasn't signed franchise tender yet•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected to practice Monday•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Denies report about impending return•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expected back Monday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2018 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Football...
-
What you missed on Tuesday
Heath Cummings covers the news you may have missed on Tuesday, including the latest on Le'Veon...
-
Week 1 Trade Values
You don't have to wait until Week 1 kicks off to put your roster in better position to win!...
-
Week 1 Streamers: QB, TE, DST, K
Heath Cummings looks at your top streaming options for Week 1.
-
Week 1 Waiver Wire, late-round fliers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you some players to target off waivers heading into Week 1, as well as...
-
Five Big Questions for Week 1
Our experts tackle the biggest questions from around the league as we preview Week 1 of the...