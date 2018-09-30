Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: 'Actively' being shopped
While no deal is imminent, the Steelers' stance has shifted from "begrudgingly listening to offers for Bell" to "actively shopping him," Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said Sunday on the "Fox NFL Sunday" broadcast.
The big stumbling block for any possible deal is that the acquiring team wouldn't be able to reach out to Bell or his agent about a contract extension before making the trade. As such, any team interested in trading for Bell would have to view him as a one-season rental at the outset. Moreover, it's not a guarantee that Bell would even report to the new team immediately upon being acquired.
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Trade talks haven't heated up
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Subject of trade talks
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Trade offers not rolling in yet
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Available via trade
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still away from team
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still away from team
Week 5 Fantasy Football waiver targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
Believe it or not: Ridley over Julio?
Week 4 brought another wild week of football, what should you believe?
Week 4 reaction, early Week 5 waivers
There were a ton of points flying around the league Sunday, but it was the injuries that will...
LIVE: Week 4 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 4
Week 4 Contrarian Plays
Heath Cummings gives you four players for you that could win you money in tournaments.
Injury report: Fournette back?
We've got a stacked injury reports heading into play Sunday in Week 4. See who is likely to...