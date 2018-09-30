Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: 'Actively' being shopped

While no deal is imminent, the Steelers' stance has shifted from "begrudgingly listening to offers for Bell" to "actively shopping him," Jay Glazer of Fox Sports said Sunday on the "Fox NFL Sunday" broadcast.

The big stumbling block for any possible deal is that the acquiring team wouldn't be able to reach out to Bell or his agent about a contract extension before making the trade. As such, any team interested in trading for Bell would have to view him as a one-season rental at the outset. Moreover, it's not a guarantee that Bell would even report to the new team immediately upon being acquired.