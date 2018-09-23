Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Available via trade
The Steelers are now listening to trade offers for Bell (contract dispute), leagues sources informed Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
With Bell showing no indication that he's planning to sign his franchise tender anytime soon and looking increasingly unlikely to report to the Steelers until Week 11, it appears Pittsburgh is now intent on getting something in return for the star running back before he becomes a free agent during the offseason. It's unclear if any team is willing to meet Pittsburgh's asking price for the 26-year-old, but the fact that the Steelers are at least receptive to trade pitches offers some degree of optimism that Bell might make his season debut before the second half of the season.
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still away from team•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Still away from team•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Removed from Week 2 depth chart•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Return timetable unclear•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Remains away from team as of Week 1•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Not expected to play Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 3 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 Starts, Sits, Sleepers, Risks
Who should you start in Week 3? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Drake ready to soar
Kenyan Drake hasn't exactly taken off yet, but Jamey Eisenberg thinks Week 3 is when it'll...
-
LIVE: Week 3 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 3
-
Week 3 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 3
-
Week 3 Injury Report
Who's in? Who's out? We take a look at the latest injury reports ahead of Week 3's action.