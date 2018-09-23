Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Available via trade

The Steelers are now listening to trade offers for Bell (contract dispute), leagues sources informed Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With Bell showing no indication that he's planning to sign his franchise tender anytime soon and looking increasingly unlikely to report to the Steelers until Week 11, it appears Pittsburgh is now intent on getting something in return for the star running back before he becomes a free agent during the offseason. It's unclear if any team is willing to meet Pittsburgh's asking price for the 26-year-old, but the fact that the Steelers are at least receptive to trade pitches offers some degree of optimism that Bell might make his season debut before the second half of the season.