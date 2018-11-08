Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Big raise due if tagged in 2019

Though Bell is eligible to receive a franchise tag for the third straight year in 2019, he would be tagged at the quarterback salary number, which is projected for approximately $25 million, Tom Pelissero of NFL.com reports.

Bell has been dissatisfied with receiving the franchise tag for the last two years, but he would presumably be more receptive to the designation if it put him on track to earn an estimated $25 million, which would easily top the salary of any other running back. The Steelers presumably wouldn't be as interested in using the franchise tag on him in that scenario, however, though the team could pursue a transition tag that would keep Bell around at a more affordable price. As for the remainder of 2018, Bell has until Nov. 13 to sign a franchise tender in order to retain eligibility to play this season. The running back was reportedly spotted in the Pittsburgh area Wednesday, fueling speculation that he may soon report to the team and put pen to paper. Bell will at least remain unavailable through the Steelers' Week 10 matchup with the Panthers on Thursday, allowing James Conner to continue serving as the team's lead back.