Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Came close to long-term agreement
Bell was close to agreement on a long-term contract prior to last month's deadline for franchise-tag players to sign extensions, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports.
Bell was reportedly on the verge of a five-year contract worth over $12 million annually, but the deadline obviously passed without him signing, thus forcing the Steelers and his representatives to have to revisit negotiations after this season. While Bell is believed to be holding out for a salary of $15 million in any extension, the tailback still hasn't inked his $12.1 million tender for this season, allowing him to remain away from the team to this point without penalty. It remains to be seen when Bell will sign his contract, but fantasy owners should be relieved by his stated intention to play a full campaign, meaning he'll be back in the fold sometime before Week 1.
