Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Compiles 165 total yards in defeat
Bell rushed 24 times for 117 yards and a touchdown and brought in five of six targets for 48 yards in Sunday's 27-24 loss to the Patriots.
Bell eclipsed the century mark in rushing yardage for the first time since Week 7, and he logged his third touchdown on the ground in the last two games when he went in from three yards out with 1:33 remaining in the third quarter. Factoring in Sunday's production, he's also recorded at least five catches in six consecutive contests. Bell could see a slight uptick in his already impressive workload against the Texans in Week 16 with Antonio Brown (calf) set to miss the contest.
