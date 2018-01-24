Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Contract talks progressing

Bell and the Steelers have reportedly "made significant progress" on a possible contract extension, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com. "We are a lot closer than we were last year," Bell said Wednesday.

Fowler adds that the two sides have been talking about a new contract since the Steelers' season ended, with Bell indicating that they are in a "good spot" at this time. While a deal isn't imminent, Bell's tone suggests that this situation is much less likely to drag on than it did last year, when the star running back played under Pittsburgh's franchise tag, after he and the team failed to come to terms on a long-term extension.