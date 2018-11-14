Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Could get transition tag

Bell could receive a transition tag from the Steelers during the offseason, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reports.

Bell became ineligible for 2018 when he failed to report to the Steelers on Tuesday. He will now turn his focus to the 2019 offseason, at which point a third franchise tag would be prohibitively expensive for the Steelers, thus giving Bell all the leverage. The Steelers still have the option to use a transition tag for approximately $14.5 million, which would give them the right to match any offer sheet Bell signs with another team. The problem with that option is a lack of draft-pick compensation, whereas Pittsburgh likely would receive a mid-round pick if it simply allowed Bell to become an unrestricted free agent. The latter option makes the most sense, which would allow Bell to choose his next home without the Steelers having any involvement. He'll turn 27 years old in February and may find that some teams are worried about his year-long absence from football, even though the running back met his stated goal of avoiding wear and tear during a contract year.