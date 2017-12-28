Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Could sit out Week 17

Bell (non-injury related) was listed as a limited participant in Thursday's practice. According to Tim Benz of TribLive.com, Steelers offensive tackle Marcus Gilbert suggested that Bell won't play Sunday against the Browns, though head coach Mike Tomlin has yet to confirm as much. "[Ben Roethlisberger isn't] there [Sunday] so [Cleveland will] get a little taste of Landry Jones," Gilbert noted. "We'll have Landry Jones in there. We won't have Ben. Or [Antonio Brown (lower leg)]. Or Le'Veon Bell."

Though the Steelers have secured a first-round bye in the AFC playoffs, they could still claim home-field advantage throughout the postseason with a win and a Patriots loss to the Jets in Week 17. With New England a heavy favorite in their game, however, it appears the Steelers may already be conceding a Patriots victory and will instead turn their attention to resting key players Sunday, if Gilbert's comments are to be believed. More information on the status of Bell should be known no later than shortly after inactives are released about 90 minutes before the Sunday's 1 p.m. EST kickoff. If Bell is ultimately held out of the regular-season finale, Stevan Ridley, who rushed nine times for 28 yards in his Steelers debut in the Week 16 win over the Texans, could act as the team's top back. Fitzgerald Toussaint would also be in line for an uptick in touches in a change-of-pace role.