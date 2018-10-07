Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Could still be traded

Though there have been reports that Bell is expected to report to the Steelers during the team's (Week 7) bye, Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports suggests that the franchise has yet to be informed of the running back's plans and is open to dealing Bell "at the right price."

Of course, there are obstacles (including cap implications) to considering such a move, but in any case, Bell remains away from the team, with no confirmed return date. As a result, James Conner will continue to head the Steelers' backfield in Week 5 and presumably Week 6, at a minimum.