Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Denies report about return Monday

Bell denies a report that he told teammates he'll rejoin the Steelers on Monday, Jason Owens of Yahoo Sports reports.

Bell isn't necessarily disputing that he'll be back with the Steelers on Monday, but he at least wants it known that he hasn't informed teammates of his plans (whatever they may be). The 26-year-old made multiple comments throughout the offseason suggesting that his plan was similar to the one he followed last season when he ended his holdout nine days before the Steelers' Week 1 game. The recent report suggests he might cut it even closer this time around, and it still isn't entirely out of the question that the running back could decide to extend his holdout into the regular season. The Steelers seem to be counting on his presence in the Week 1 lineup against Cleveland, with offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner suggesting Tuesday that Bell might even be ready to handle a heavy workload from the get-go. James Conner would be the primary beneficiary if Bell needs to be eased in.