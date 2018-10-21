Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Discussing two-week roster exemption with Steelers
Bell has been in some contact with the Steelers, with the discussion centering on whether he will be paid during a potential two-week roster exemption period after he eventually reports, Fox's Jay Glazer reports.
That said, Bell hasn't specifically told the Steelers when he will report. We're all operating on the assumption that it will be this week, but that's not locked in, nor is it certain that he'll be active immediately after he reports.
