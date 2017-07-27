Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Doesn't report for camp
Bell did not report to training camp with the rest of his Steelers teammates on Thursday, ESPN.com reports.
Given that the star running back has yet to sign his $12.12 million franchise tender with the team, his absence is not subject to fines. An NFL.com report suggests that Bell figures to simply wait until later in training camp to report, but given that he's bouncing back from March groin surgery, the Steelers would no doubt like to get him some reps as soon as possible. While Bell is away from the team, look for the likes of James Conner, Knile Davis and Fitzgerald Toussaint to see added practice opportunities.
