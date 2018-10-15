Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Doesn't report Monday

Bell (contract dispute) didn't report to the Steelers' facility Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Expected to end his holdout and rejoin the Steelers during the team's bye Week 7, Bell hasn't made an appearance in Pittsburgh just yet. Technically, he has until next Monday, Oct. 22 to report and sign the franchise tag, so the waiting game continues. Due to the impressive start to the season by his replacement James Conner, there's no telling what kind of workload Bell will take on in his first game back with the team, which could happen Sunday, Oct. 28 against the Browns.

