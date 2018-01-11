Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Doesn't want to play under franchise tag in 2018

Bell suggested that he's prepared to sit out next season, or possibly even retire, if the Steelers use their franchise tag on him for the second straight year, ESPN.com reports. "I hope it doesn't come to that, but I would definitely consider it, Bell said Thursday.

Bell turned in an All-Pro campaign while working under a $12.1 million franchise tag in 2017. The running back logged 321 carries for 1,291 yards and caught 85 passes for 655 yards, to go along with 11 total TDs in 15 games this past season. In any case, Bell's next contract is not something that will be settled in short order, with the Steelers preparing for Sunday's divisional-round playoff game against Jaguars. It's a contest in which Bell, who was rested in Week 17, will once again head Pittsburgh's ground game, and that's his (and the team's) current focus. Based on Thursday's comments, however, Bell and the Steelers could be looking at some contentious contract negotiations this coming offseason.