Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Drawing interest from Jets

The Jets are expected to pursue Bell during the offseason, NJ.com's Darryl Slater reports.

Flush with cap space and short on explosive playmakers, the Jets have long been rumored as a potential fit for Bell, though the interest isn't necessarily mutual. It remains to be seen if the Steelers will use a transition tag, which would allow them to work out a trade or match any offer sheet but also would eliminate the possibility of a compensatory draft pick. A third consecutive franchise tag seems to be out of the question at a cost upward of $20 million, so there's little question Bell will have the opportunity to find a new team. He'll turn 27 in February after sitting out the entire 2018 season.

