Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expected back Monday
Bell has reportedly told teammates that will return to the Steelers on Monday, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette notes.
Bell, who has stayed away from the team since he has yet to sign his franchise tag, is thus slated to be back with the Steelers for their first practice in advance of Week 1 action versus the Browns. With that in mind, offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner hasn't decided how to manage Bell's workload in the team's season opener, but if the running back looks good in practice, he could be busy out of the gate. Alternatively, the Steelers could elect to ease Bell in and in such a scenario James Conner would see added opportunities against Cleveland.
