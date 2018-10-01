Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expected to report during bye week

Bell (contract dispute) is expected to report to the Steelers during the team's Week 7 bye, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Bell still must sign the franchise tag before suiting up this season, but at least there's a sign that he'll return in the near future. If he indeed reports to the Steelers' facility Week 7, his first chance to take the field will be Sunday, Oct. 28 against the Browns.