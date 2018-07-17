Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expects to join Steelers before Week 1
Bell's agent said on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday that the running back is expected to skip training camp but report to team before Week 1 of the regular season.
It appears Bell will be taking a similar route to what he did last season, when he reported to the Steelers and signed his tender just nine days before the start of the regular season. Bell was unable to reach a long-term contract agreement with Pittsburgh before Monday's deadline, and his agent hinted Monday that this would be Bell's final season in Pittsburgh given the circumstances. The tailback is set to make $14.54 million under the franchise tag this season, and a third season under the tag would result in a $21 million salary in 2019. Regardless, it looks like the superstar running back will be fit and ready for his 2018 campaign.
