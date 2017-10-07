Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Faces NFL-worst rush defense in Week 5

Bell, who busted out for 144 yards last week, could have another big game in Week 5 against the Jaguars, who rank last in rushing defense, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports.

Bell carried the ball 35 times in Week 4's win over the Ravens and figures to approach 30 carries against the league's worst rush defense in Week 5. Jacksonville's defense ranks first in pass defense, but has allowed 165.5 rushing yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry after being gashed for 256 yards on the ground by the Jets in Week 4. Additionally, their five rushing touchdowns allowed is third most behind the Colts (six) and Rams (seven).