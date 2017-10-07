Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Faces NFL-worst rush defense in Week 5
Bell, who busted out for 144 yards last week, could have another big game in Week 5 against the Jaguars, who rank last in rushing defense, Phillip Heilman of the Florida Times-Union reports.
Bell carried the ball 35 times in Week 4's win over the Ravens and figures to approach 30 carries against the league's worst rush defense in Week 5. Jacksonville's defense ranks first in pass defense, but has allowed 165.5 rushing yards per game and 5.7 yards per carry after being gashed for 256 yards on the ground by the Jets in Week 4. Additionally, their five rushing touchdowns allowed is third most behind the Colts (six) and Rams (seven).
More News
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Finds end zone twice•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Scores first touchdown of 2017•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Grinds out yardage in win over Vikings•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Shows plenty of rust•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Expected to enter Week 1 at full speed•
-
Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Usage undetermined for season opener•
-
Week 5 DFS Rankings
Emotion is not helpful in DFS, so forget about how badly Jay Cutler hurt you and put him in...
-
NFL DFS Week 5: Avoid Wilson, Ajayi
DFS pro Mike McClure says Russell Wilson and Jay Ajayi should be nowhere near your DraftKings...
-
Fantasy football rankings: Ride Latavius
Advanced computer model says get Latavius Murray in you fantasy football lineups this week
-
Five Things: Byes, prove-it week
The Steelers are back at home in Week 5 but it's hard to get too excited with their matchup...
-
Week 5 Start 'Em and Sit 'Em
Jamey Eisenberg says disappointing players like Jay Ajayi, Marshawn Lynch, Isaiah Crowell and...
-
Week 5 sleepers
Jamey Eisenberg runs down all the sleeper running backs for Week 5, including Wayne Gallman,...