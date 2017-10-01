Steelers' Le'Veon Bell: Finds end zone twice
Bell carried 35 times for 144 yards and two touchdowns during Sunday's 26-9 win over the Ravens. He also caught four of six targets for an additional 42 yards.
In a game where Antonio Brown accounted for just 34 yards, Bell took on a massive workload and didn't disappoint. He plowed across the goal line from a yard out in the second quarter and repeated the feat just before the final whistle. Bell's early-season struggles are a thing of the past at this point, as his production has increased each week, culminating in Sunday's outburst. He will look to keep it going next week against a Jaguars defense that allowed the Jets to run wild on Sunday.
